Michael ‘Venom’ Page lands decision win over UFC alum Carlos Condit in grappling match – Polaris 30 Highlights

Scoring a decision win over former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Carlos Condit tonight in the main event of Polaris 30, current welterweight contender, Michael ‘Venom’ Page managed to survive some dicey leg locks and toe holds submission attempts, in his grappling showdown with the Albuquerque veteran.

Page, a former undisputed Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured in his sophomore walk under the banner of the promotion back in June, dropping a decision loss to the unbeaten, Ian Garry

And returning to action for the first time since 2021, Condit dropped a decision loss to Max Griffin in his final Octagon appearance, before calling time on his storied professional mixed martial arts career.

Making his comeback on the mats tonight in England, Condit headlined a Polaris 30 event in the U.K. against London striker, Page — almost wrapping up numerous lock submission wins in the process.

Forced the distance over the course of their 10-minute pairing, New Mexico native, Condit was taken down with some impressive wrestling from Page — who would ultimately prevail and land himself a decision win at Polaris 30.

Targeting a surprising name for his return to action, London Shootfighters staple, Page called for a middleweight outing against the unbeaten, Shara Magomedov after his UFC 308 victory last month.

“Actually — I just forgot his first name [Shara] which is terrible — Magomedov,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “He just fought and did the double spanning-back knuckle knockout. Then he called out my boy, Izzy (Israel Adesanya), Mate, I’m at that weight right now, you don’t even have to wait that long.”

“That one [fight] there, I’ll just take that straight away just for the fun of it,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page continued. “That’s what I’m weighing at [185 pounds] — that’s what I’m grappling at right now. So, I’m in shape now ready to go now. That’s a good fight for me. I think — just a nice stand-up fight for everybody, just to come back to the game. And like I said, leave my boy, Izzy alone. He’s trying to get back to the throne. I’ll take his place.”

Below, catch the highlights from Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s win over Carlos Condit at Polaris 30

