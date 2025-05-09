Watch: Valentina Shevchenko’s Championship Legacy – A Look Back at Her UFC Title Reign and What’s Next

ByTimothy Wheaton
Valentina Shevchenko’s tenure as UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion is the focus of the UFC’s recently released highlight video, “Valentina Shevchenko’s DOMINANT Title Reign.” The video, published on May 8, 2025, offers a chronological look at Shevchenko’s championship run, featuring fight footage, commentary, and analysis from some of her most significant title defenses.

Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC Journey

Valentina Shevchenko captured the vacant flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Throughout her reign, Shevchenko demonstrated a blend of Muay Thai striking, traditional martial arts techniques, and high-level grappling. Her ability to control opponents in the clinch, execute takedowns, and maintain dominant positions on the ground was a recurring theme in her defenses. The video highlights her technical proficiency, particularly her use of kicks, counterstriking, and positional control.

Notable title defenses included a knockout win over Jessica Eye, where Shevchenko finished the fight with a head kick after softening her opponent with body kicks. Against Liz Carmouche, Shevchenko controlled the action over five rounds, using her grappling and positional awareness to secure a unanimous decision. The video also features her technical striking and ground control in victories over Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, and Jessica Andrade. In the Andrade fight, Shevchenko’s wrestling was on display, as she repeatedly took her opponent down and finished the bout with ground and pound from the crucifix position.

Valentina Shevchenko

The video further covers Shevchenko’s defense against Lauren Murphy, where she combined striking and grappling to secure a late stoppage, and her closely contested split decision win over Taila Santos. Throughout her reign, Shevchenko’s adaptability was evident, as she adjusted her approach based on her opponent’s strengths, whether relying on striking, wrestling, or ground control.

Former Rivals Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jędrzejczyk Unite Ahead of UFC Title Fight

Commentary emphasizes Valentina Shevchenko’s lifelong commitment to martial arts. The retrospective provides a comprehensive overview of Valentina Shevchenko’s title reign, documenting her evolution as a champion and the techniques that defined her era at the top of the women’s flyweight division.

Valentina Shevchenko‘s Next Fight

Valentina Shevchenko’s next fight is set for May 10, 2025, at UFC 315 in Montreal, where she will defend her flyweight title against France’s Manon Fiorot in the co-main event. This marks Shevchenko’s first title defense since regaining the championship from Alexa Grasso in September 2024.

Fiorot earned her title shot after a unanimous decision victory over Erin Blanchfield, enters as the No. 1 contender with a professional record of 12-1. Shevchenko, now 37, will be competing in her twelfth consecutive championship bout, a milestone matched by only a handful of UFC athletes. The bout is anticipated to be a significant challenge, as Fiorot is known for her striking and has actively sought this opportunity to compete for the title.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

