Watch: UFC Star Molly McCann Wins Boxing Debut via TKO Despite Opponent’s Illegal Kick

Former UFC fighter Molly McCann successfully transitioned to professional boxing on Saturday night at Windsor Park in Belfast, securing a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Ireland’s Kate Radomska in her professional debut. The fight marked McCann’s return to combat sports six months after retiring from mixed martial arts following a submission loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC London in March 2025.

The 35-year-old Liverpool native “Meatball” controlled the bout from the opening round and demonstrated her boxing fundamentals throughout the contest. McCann dropped Radomska in the fifth round with a powerful right hand before the Irish fighter’s corner threw in the towel during the sixth and final round.

Molly McCann Win Boxing Debut

The fight included an unusual incident in the second round when Radomska delivered an illegal kick to McCann while under pressure in the corner. The referee failed to notice the foul, and no point deduction was issued. McCann later addressed the incident, stating she “took a little kick in there” but emphasized her commitment to following boxing’s rules rather than reverting to MMA tactics.

This was a CRAZY moment in Molly McCann’s fight last night 😳 pic.twitter.com/IDY3gfEufr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 14, 2025

Molly McCann expressed frustration with the referee’s oversight of the illegal technique but continued to press forward with her boxing strategy. The former UFC fighter demonstrated composure by not retaliating with kicks or other MMA techniques, despite the provocation from her opponent.

Professional Boxing Transition After UFC Career

Molly McCann signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in July 2025 after retiring from MMA with a professional record of 14 wins and 8 losses. The transition came after she lost four of her final five UFC fights, prompting her decision to leave the octagon at age 34.

The Liverpool fighter had previously competed as an amateur boxer and held an ABA championship before transitioning to mixed martial arts. McCann stated that boxing “was always the dream” and noted her weight class was not included in the Olympics, which initially led her to pursue MMA.

Her MMA career spanned a decade and included seven wins in 14 UFC fights, with notable performances earning her three Performance of the Night bonuses and one Fight of the Night award. McCann became known for her spinning elbow knockouts during UFC London events in 2022.

Opponent Background and Fight Details

Kate Radomska entered the fight with a professional boxing record of 4 wins, 7 losses, and 0 draws, having lost five consecutive fights prior to facing McCann. The 35-year-old from Waterford, Ireland, competed at the same age as McCann and fought out of an orthodox stance.

The bout took place at super bantamweight on the undercard of Lewis Crocker’s IBF welterweight world title victory over Paddy Donovan. The event marked the first major boxing card at Windsor Park since Carl Frampton defeated Luke Jackson at the venue in 2018.

Future Boxing Aspirations

Following her victory, McCann improved to 1-0 in her professional boxing career and expressed satisfaction with her performance despite not operating at full capacity. She told BBC Radio 5 Live that she “didn’t even shift into high gear” during the fight.

McCann has set an ambitious goal of winning a world title within eight professional fights. Former world champion Josh Taylor, who has trained with McCann in Liverpool, predicted she would contend for a title soon, stating she “definitely looks capable of fighting for a title after a few more bouts”.

The fight was broadcast live on DAZN and served as McCann’s introduction to professional boxing under the Matchroom promotional banner.