Watch: Thai Rap Phenom MILLI gets sloppy in training for Muay Thai Debut at Fairtex

Thai rap sensation MILLI is trading beats for bruises, and let’s just say her Muay Thai training is anything but tidy. During a recent sparring session at Fairtex Academy, the “Phak Kon” hitmaker got a little too into the action, leaving the mat splattered with a cocktail of spit and blood between rounds.

MILLI in Muay Thai

Not exactly the glamorous side of stardom, but Milli seems unfazed as she sharpens her elbows alongside Muay Thai standouts like Junior Fairtex and Stamp Fairtex, all in preparation for her debut fight.

Milli’s first professional Muay Thai bout is set for May 17, 2025, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where she’ll face China’s Jiduo Jishi at the Fairtex Fight event. The match doubles as a launchpad for her new album, “Heavyweight,” and will be broadcast on Channel 7HD.

If you’re hungry for behind-the-scenes chaos, a five-episode TV series, “MILLI TO THE RING,” is airing on YouTube, capturing every jab, stumble, and, yes, spit-take from her Fairtex training.

For those who only know Milli from her viral Coachella performance (mango sticky rice, anyone?) or her chart-topping singles, this is a new side of Thailand’s Gen Z rap queen. She shot to fame as a teen on “The Rapper 2,” became the first Thai solo artist at Coachella, and now boasts millions of fans across social media and streaming platforms. With her genre-bending music and sharp social commentary, Milli’s not shy about shaking things up, whether it’s on stage or in the ring.

So, will Milli’s punches land as hard as her punchlines? Tune in to see if the queen of Thai rap can handle the clinch as well as she handles a mic. Either way, expect things to get messy, in the best way possible.