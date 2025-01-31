Ten Fighters, One Cage, Zero Limits – Ten Man Royal Rumble at Dogfight Wild Tournament

A ten fighter Royal Rumble went down live from Spain with a floating cage and some incredible MMA action. In a shocking display of combat sports extremism, the Dogfight Wild Tournament, Spain’s controversial MMA organization, held its most chaotic event to date.

Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble

The headliner of the evening was the much-anticipated ten-man Royal Rumble match, which saw a group of fighters from various MMA backgrounds fight each other simultaneously.

The event is the brainchild of Spanish internet personality Jordi Wild. As the ten combatants stepped into the specially designed enclosure the audience went wild.

Se empiezan a pelear antes de que den el aviso y ahora tienen que repetirlo, CAOS ABSOLUTO! #DWT3 pic.twitter.com/gKrNDBRUxU — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) January 31, 2025

The cage was raised off the ground. The rules were simple: the last man standing would be declared the winner, with no time limit and minimal restrictions on techniques.

Ten fighters, including Roger Dalet “Goliat”, Julián Calvo “Hulki”, Adama Sakera “Black Diamond”, Iván Rullo “The Electric”, Humber García, Martí Rodríguez “Kiko”, Amuyen de Martín “The Cat”, Alex Quílez “The Killer”, Juan Marín “The Wuan”, and Raymison Bruno “Formiga” fought.

The bout started with confusion as most fighters weren’t certain if the fight had started as it officially hadn’t but the fights were underway. Some fighters were ganged up on while others were left without an opponent. Seven were eliminated by TKO, Submission, or shove out which left three.

Due to a possible false start, they began again. This time the smaller fighters seemed to coordinate and gang up on the bigger fighters. Eventually, it was narrowed down to three competitors. Then finally just two remained and it ended with a head and arm choke.

Watch the entire event below