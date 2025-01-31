Ten Fighters, One Cage, Zero Limits – Ten Man Royal Rumble at Dogfight Wild Tournament

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ten Fighters, One Cage, Zero Limits - Ten Man Royal Rumble at Dogfight Wild Tournament

A ten fighter Royal Rumble went down live from Spain with a floating cage and some incredible MMA action. In a shocking display of combat sports extremism, the Dogfight Wild Tournament, Spain’s controversial MMA organization, held its most chaotic event to date.

Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble

The headliner of the evening was the much-anticipated ten-man Royal Rumble match, which saw a group of fighters from various MMA backgrounds fight each other simultaneously.

Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble 2

The event is the brainchild of Spanish internet personality Jordi Wild. As the ten combatants stepped into the specially designed enclosure the audience went wild.

The cage was raised off the ground. The rules were simple: the last man standing would be declared the winner, with no time limit and minimal restrictions on techniques.

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka Unveils the Dark Side: Black Magic and His Rivalry with Alex Pereira
Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble 4

Ten fighters, including Roger Dalet “Goliat”, Julián Calvo “Hulki”, Adama Sakera “Black Diamond”, Iván Rullo “The Electric”, Humber García, Martí Rodríguez “Kiko”, Amuyen de Martín “The Cat”, Alex Quílez “The Killer”, Juan Marín “The Wuan”, and Raymison Bruno “Formiga” fought.

Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble

The bout started with confusion as most fighters weren’t certain if the fight had started as it officially hadn’t but the fights were underway. Some fighters were ganged up on while others were left without an opponent. Seven were eliminated by TKO, Submission, or shove out which left three.

Dogfight Wild Ten Man Royal Rumble 6

Due to a possible false start, they began again. This time the smaller fighters seemed to coordinate and gang up on the bigger fighters. Eventually, it was narrowed down to three competitors. Then finally just two remained and it ended with a head and arm choke.

READ MORE:  The Death of Superman: Jaw Dropping Mid-Air Knockout Stuns The MMA Community - Video

Watch the entire event below

READ MORE:  Female UFC Fighters Competing in Saudi Arabia Get Unique Clothing Kit for Riyadh Event

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts