In a Muay Thai battle, Burmese bruiser Thay Lin Htet put Thai favorite Kritpet to sleep with a vicious spinning back elbow that left the PK Saenchai standout stiff on the canvas at ONE Friday Fights 112. In a terrifying display of precision, the Burmese monster’s elbow strikes.

In a vicious display of the Muay Sok style by Thay Lin Htet, showing one of the classic muay Thai strikes in a more kickboxing spectacular style, leading to a stunning knockout.

Elbow knockouts and insane finishes are what make ONE Championship a promotion for finishers.

Chatri Sityodtong prides himself on the very high finishing rate of the promotions’ fights, as almost all the combat sports the promotion has to offer tend to exciting finishes. From Muay Thai to submission grappling. As the promotion continues to roll out exciting cards featuring brutal fights, it only stands to grow, putting Muay Thai and kickboxing back into the mainstream, much like MMA and boxing.