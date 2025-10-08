Watch: Sean Strickland Celebrates His Wedding by Shooting Guns in the Desert

Sean Strickland has tied the knot, and the nuptials had a distinct Strickland-coded aspect to it. The former UFC middleweight champion has announced his marriage to his long-time partner, and a video of the two using a firearm in the desert has come out.

Strickland has been quite vocal about being a proponent for firearms and the Second Amendment enthusiast fired off some rounds with his new bride, who was still wearing her wedding dress. The video was posted to X account @ChampRDS and picked up traction across MMA social media.

Sean Strickland just got married in the most Sean Strickland way imaginable 😂🎉



Talking about his long-term life partner and how much she has positively shaped his life, Strickland said [via Sport Bible],

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys… I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p**sy I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Sean Strickland on who he wants in his return fight

Sean Strickland is just coming off his first dance with his new wife but is eyeing his next dance partner in the UFC’s octagon. The polarizing pugilist has put Anthony Hernandez in his crosshairs as far as someone who can inform his path back to the middleweight belt. Strickland’s last bout came in February as he fell short in his bid to reclaim middleweight gold against the man who took it form him, Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland indicated an interest in fighting ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez who is riding an eight fight win streak and had to withdraw from what looked like a possible title eliminator against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver. It remains to be seen how everything falls into place but presumably Strickland will return from his suspension in Nevada with a widely publicized name.