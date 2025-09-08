Watch: Roberto Soldic Delivers a Stunning Second-Round Knockout at Fame 27 in Boxing Match

Croatian mixed martial arts veteran “Robocop” Roberto Soldic made a statement at Fame 27: Kingdom in Gliwice, Poland, on September 6, 2025, scoring a spectacular second-round knockout victory over former world boxing champion Tomasz Adamek.

The 30-year-old Roberto Soldic dominated the 48-year-old Polish boxing legend in what was billed as a clash of generations. The victory marked Soldic’s fifth consecutive knockout in professional boxing, maintaining his perfect 5-0 record in the sport.

Roberto Soldic Knockout in Boxing

Roberto Soldic returned to boxing after an eight-year absence from the sport, having last competed in professional boxing in Germany in 2017. His previous boxing record stood at 4-0 with four knockouts before facing Adamek. The Croatian fighter had been primarily focused on his mixed martial arts career, where he holds a 21-4 record and has captured major championships in KSW.

The fight took place under boxing rules with eight three-minute rounds and 10-ounce gloves. Soldic’s preparation included working with Brazilian boxing coach Edaldo Badora, who had Olympic experience and trained with him for two months leading up to the contest.

Adamek’s Boxing Legacy

Tomasz Adamek entered the bout with significant credentials as a former two-division world champion. The Polish boxer held the WBC light heavyweight title from 2005 to 2007 and captured both the IBF and The Ring magazine cruiserweight championships from 2008 to 2009. Adamek’s professional boxing career spanned from 1999 to 2018, finishing with a record of 53-6 with 31 knockouts.

BoxRec ranks Adamek as the third greatest Polish boxer of all time, pound for pound, and he remains the first Polish boxer to win The Ring title. His notable victories included wins over former world champions Steve Cunningham and O’Neil Bell, while suffering defeats to Chad Dawson and Vitali Klitschko.

Recent MMA Success Fuels Boxing Return

Roberto Soldic’s boxing appearance came months after his knockout victory over Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev at ONE 171 in February 2025. That first-round knockout marked his return to form in mixed martial arts after a challenging period in ONE Championship, where he had gone 1-1-1 in his previous three contests.

The Croatian fighter’s mixed martial arts career includes former championships in KSW, where he held both welterweight and middleweight titles simultaneously. He became particularly well-known for his knockout victory over current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in 2018, remaining the only fighter to stop the South African.

Fame 27: Kingdom took place at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, the same venue where Soldic previously captured the KSW middleweight championship in 2021. The event was part of the Fame MMA promotion’s ongoing series, which has become a major platform for combat sports entertainment in Poland.

The knockout victory generated significant attention on social media platforms, with footage of the finish circulating widely among combat sports fans. ONE Championship, Soldic’s current mixed martial arts promotion, granted permission for the boxing appearance, demonstrating their support for cross-promotional activities.