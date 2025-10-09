Watch: NHL Player Jeff Malott Fights After Blistering Hit on Teammate – Brother Mike Malott Set for UFC Vancouver

NHL star Jeff Malott, brother of UFC athlete Mike Malott, gets in a fight on the ice. Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Malott stepped up to defend his teammate Warren Foegele after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson delivered a crushing hit during the teams’ season opener on October 7, 2025. The confrontation sparked immediate reaction from the Kings bench, with Malott dropping his gloves against Manson in what became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The incident occurred late in the first period at Crypto.com Arena with 1:34 remaining on the clock. Manson stepped up near the neutral zone and leveled Foegele with a massive open-ice hit that sent the Kings forward to the ice. While the hit was deemed clean by officials, it prompted an immediate response from Malott, who charged off the bench to confront the Colorado defenseman.

Malott and Manson engaged in a brief but spirited fight, with both players exchanging punches before tumbling to the ice and being separated by referees. The altercation resulted in fighting majors for both players, while Malott received an additional two-minute penalty for instigating the confrontation. The crowd at Crypto.com Arena responded enthusiastically to Malott’s willingness to stand up for his teammate, instantly making him a fan favorite.

Jeff Malott, 29, is a 6-foot-4 left winger who made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets in March 2022 after going undrafted out of Cornell University. The Burlington, Ontario native spent four seasons at Cornell, where he served as team captain during his senior year and recorded 53 points in 114 career games. Following his college career, Malott signed with the Jets organization in 2020 and spent several seasons developing in the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose before joining the Kings organization in 2024.

This season marked a significant milestone for Malott, who secured a spot on an NHL opening-night roster for the first time in his career. The Kings’ coaching staff was impressed with his response to the hit on Foegele. Head coach Jim Hiller commented positively on Malott’s actions, stating he liked the response and that the team had no problems with a player standing up for his teammate.

Malott‘s fighting spirit appears to run in the family. His older brother Mike Malott is a prominent UFC welterweight fighter with a record of 12 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw. Mike Malott has established himself as a fan favorite in the UFC, earning two Performance of the Night bonuses and building a reputation for his finishing ability. The 33-year-old from Burlington, Ontario has won five of his six UFC fights, with his only loss coming against veteran Neil Magny in January 2024.

Mike Malott is scheduled to face Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver on October 18, 2025. The bout represents a significant step up in competition for Mike, as Holland is a ranked welterweight with extensive UFC experience.

The timing of Jeff’s NHL fight and Mike’s upcoming UFC bout has created additional attention for the Malott family name in combat sports circles. Social media posts following the hockey fight frequently referenced Mike’s UFC career, with commentators noting the family’s natural fighting instincts.

Jeff Malott’s performance in the season opener extended beyond the fighting incident. The following night against the Vegas Golden Knights, he scored his first career NHL goal, deflecting a shot past goaltender Adin Hill for a memorable milestone. The goal came off a rush play that Malott helped initiate, showing his ability to contribute offensively as well as physically.