Mike Malott Reveals the Secret Weapon Behind UFC 315 KO: “This Is What Muay Thai Does”

Mike Malott delivered a knockout victory at UFC 315 in Montreal, stopping Charles Radtke just 26 seconds into the second round. The win came after a competitive first round, with Malott landing a decisive left hook that set up the finish. The fight was held at the Bell Centre, and the Canadian crowd was vocal throughout, especially after Radtke had made controversial remarks about Canada before the event.

The Man Behind the Knockout: Mike Malott Credits Kru Alin Halmagean for Devastating Finish

Mike Malott credited his striking success to years of focused training, specifically under Kru Alin Halmagean at House of Champions in Ontario. Speaking about his preparation and the influence of Muay Thai on his performance, Malott said:

“I’ve had lots of great striking coaches throughout my career. None better than Kru Alin Halmagean. If you watch Kruellin’s style, you watch his fighters fight, this wasn’t a one-off thing. If you go through his fighters’ highlights, that’s what that man does. He’s an elite-level Muay Thai coach, elite-level K1 kickboxing coach, coached Glory world champions, Bellator kickboxing champions, UFC fighters, Muay Thai world champions. That’s something we’ve been working on for a long time, and I’m very grateful to have him and my team with me on this journey.”

Kru Alin Halmagean began his martial arts journey at age 13 and went on to become a national Thai kickboxing champion in Romania. After immigrating to Canada in 2000, Halmagean settled in the Hamilton area, where he established House of Champions. This gym is known for producing decorated Canadian kickboxers and MMA fighters.

Mike Malott also spoke about the experience of fighting in Canada, describing the energy in the arena as unmatched. “Coming out for the weigh-ins, I was like, ‘Nope, I miscalculated that. This is the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard. This is so sick.’ I got to feel like the man and just walk out and try and soak it all up. Man, you only get this feeling so many times in your life. Most people never get to feel it. I don’t want these moments to pass by without being absorbed and appreciated,” Malott said.

In his post-fight remarks, Malott emphasized his pride in representing Canada and the importance of celebrating the moment, asking fans to refrain from negativity after the bout. “When it comes to defending this country in the octagon, know one thing Canada: I stand on guard for thee,” he stated.

Mike Malott’s win at UFC 315 adds to his record of 12 victories, with five by knockout and six by submission. The Montreal crowd’s response and Malott’s performance underscored the significance of the event for Canadian MMA fans and highlighted the impact of Muay Thai training in high-level mixed martial arts competition.