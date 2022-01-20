UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane shared quite the face-off ahead of their matchup at UFC 270.

Ngannou and Gane will fight in one of the most consequential heavyweight bouts in UFC history at UFC 270. The two former training partners will unify the heavyweight title as Ngannou makes his first title defense.

The two fighters also have some of the most elite striking in the UFC, with the matchup featuring a prototypical power vs. technical standup.

While there isn’t bad blood between the two fighters themselves, coaches have gotten involved in the mix mostly due to Ngannou’s tense relationship with former coach Fernand Lopez. The two have gone back and forth in a series of interviews and press obligations.

Fans filled the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA for the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference to get an early glimpse of the two gigantic heavyweights.

Watch Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane Face Off At The UFC 270 Press Conference

Ngannou earned the heavyweight title by getting revenge against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 last year. After it was expected that he would face Jon Jones next, he and the UFC couldn’t come to terms and the promotion ended up holding an interim title fight.

Gane would get his chance after impressive wins over Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Junior dos Santos. He would go on to demolish Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 for the interim belt.

The winner will more than likely face Jones next and etch their name into the UFC history books. Chances are the fight won’t go the full five-round distance, as both fighters have finished most of their wins.

Ngannou and Gane appear ready for the challenge this weekend as UFC 270 is just days away.

