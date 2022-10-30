Footage has emerged of Nate Diaz getting into an altercation with several members of Jake Paul’s team, backstage at the recent Silva vs. Paul boxing event.

Nate Diaz appears to grab headlines wherever he goes, and whilst supporting his teammate Chris Avila at the afore mentioned Paul vs. Silva boxing event, the Stockton native once again did exactly that. There were already some considerable rumblings about a potential future fight between Diaz and Paul, and things now seem to be ramping up.

In a video posted to Twitter by Michael Benson, originally recorded by Andrew Stafford, Diaz can be seen slapping one of Jake Paul’s entourage, before the two groups are separated. Check out the footage below:

Nate Diaz appearing to slap a member of Jake Paul's team in an altercation backstage at the Anderson Silva fight…



[📽️ Andrew Stafford] pic.twitter.com/em7AJY89gF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul addresses the Nate Diaz altercation in his post fight speech

Jake Paul was ultimately successful in his bout with the MMA great, Anderson Silva. When speaking to Ariel Helwani in the post fight interview, ‘The Problem Child’ took to the mic to callout Diaz, stating:

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a bitch. He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some sh*t. And then he always leaves the fucking arena. So, Nate Diaz, stop being a bitch and fight me.”