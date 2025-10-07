Watch: Magomed Ankalaev May Have Fought Alex Pereira With Already Broken Ribs – New Video Reveals All

Some emergent video footage featuring Magomed Ankalaev is hinting that there may have been an injury he was dealing with leading into his Alex Pereira rematch.

This was posted by X user @leoguimaraesmma, who is a sports journalist, with the footage later being shared to X account @ChampRDS. The video in question features a medical professional of some persuasion tending to Ankalaev and nursing an area along his rib cage. The video was said to have been recorded approximately twenty days before fight time.

The brutality of the UFC 320 main event finish resonates even more now if Big Ank’s pre-fight injuries were in fact in that area of his body. Because Alex Pereira was drilling twelve to six elbows into the portion of Ankalaev’s ribs that were outlined as injured in the recent footage of the now former UFC light heavyweight champion being tended to.

Alex Pereira landed some NASTY elbows on the exact spot Magomed Ankalaev had broken his rib coming into the fight 😳😬 #UFC320pic.twitter.com/7Jqs2yzBQc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 6, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager claims his fighter should never have fought at UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also weighed in on some of this discourse that the Dagestan combatant was compromised before October 4th. Following his charge losing his 205-pound strap with a barrage of strikes eighty seconds into the bout, Abdelaziz released a statement on social media the day after. The Instagram statement from Abdelaziz in the wake of UFC 320 reads as follows,