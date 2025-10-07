Watch: Magomed Ankalaev May Have Fought Alex Pereira With Already Broken Ribs – New Video Reveals All
Some emergent video footage featuring Magomed Ankalaev is hinting that there may have been an injury he was dealing with leading into his Alex Pereira rematch.
This was posted by X user @leoguimaraesmma, who is a sports journalist, with the footage later being shared to X account @ChampRDS. The video in question features a medical professional of some persuasion tending to Ankalaev and nursing an area along his rib cage. The video was said to have been recorded approximately twenty days before fight time.
The brutality of the UFC 320 main event finish resonates even more now if Big Ank’s pre-fight injuries were in fact in that area of his body. Because Alex Pereira was drilling twelve to six elbows into the portion of Ankalaev’s ribs that were outlined as injured in the recent footage of the now former UFC light heavyweight champion being tended to.
Magomed Ankalaev’s manager claims his fighter should never have fought at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also weighed in on some of this discourse that the Dagestan combatant was compromised before October 4th. Following his charge losing his 205-pound strap with a barrage of strikes eighty seconds into the bout, Abdelaziz released a statement on social media the day after. The Instagram statement from Abdelaziz in the wake of UFC 320 reads as follows,
”Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev fought Alex Pereira. In the rematch, and Alex Pereira won. Congratulations to him and his team. I know his coaches, managers, and always show them respect. I don’t know Alex personally. But, I am Team Magomed Ankalaev. Whatever I can do to help him, I will do it. As long as I don’t insult someone’s family, religion, or his nation. Everything Ankalaev said on his social media, he approved it.”
“And if I did help him, it was his knowledge. But, at the end of the day, we are in a fighting business. As long as no one speaks about you in a bad way, or your family, or your nation. About me doing sports or not doing sports, this is irrelevant. But, I have two black belts in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu under Master Renzo Gracie. And I also competed in Judo and MMA. But, in reality, this is not about me and Alex. This is about Magomed Ankalaev and Alex.”
“Alex was the best man on Saturday night. And we take our losses like men. We move on. I don’t have any problems with Alex. I respect everything he accomplished. There’s a lot of things happened with Ankalaev in his camp. But, it’s for him to talk about. Not me. And if I need to talk about it, I will talk about it. If it was up to me, he should never have fought due to some things.”
“But he’s a grown man, he makes his own decisions, and he lives by his actions. Congratulations to Alex and his team. And for all the sorry-a** fan, every time somebody from the Caucasus region, or the Middle East, Dagestan, Chechnya, get a UFC title, they all freak out. You win some and you lose some. That’s part of this game. Alhumdullalah for everything.”