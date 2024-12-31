Kai Asakura plots UFC comeback fight in April as fans call for rematch with Manel Kape

Off the back of his UFC 310 debut, Japanese star, Kai Asakura already has sights set on his return to the Octagon for his sophomore start with the promotion — as soon as the opening quarter of next year, with fans calling for him to rematch incoming headliner, Manel Kape.

Asakura, a former Rizin FF gold holder, debuted at number fourteen in the official flyweight rankings, following his landing in the promotion at UFC 310 earlier this month, challenging for undisputed gold in his first matchup, taking on Brazilian star, Alexandre Pantoja.

And despite a confident first round from the 31-year-old, Pantoja would show off his grappling ability in the early goings of the second round, wrapping up a rear-naked choke, sending Asakura unconscious in the process.

Kai Asakura targets April return for second UFC outing

Reserved and detected following his loss to Pantoja, Asakura has revealed he has plans to make a return to action as soon as May of next year — if not as early as April. And while the Japanese contender has failed to land on an ideal opponent, fans have suggested he rematch fellow former Rizin FF champion, Kape.

“I’m recovering, so I’m going to do my best this month and next month,” Kai Asakura said on his YouTube channel. “I think I’ll be able to move with confidence by February or so. I don’t know. I think the match will be held in May. Probably.

🚨Former RIZIN Champion, Kai Asakura says his next fight could potentially be in May & the earliest he could possibly fight is April.



Kai says he has no opponent yet but will accept whoever the UFC offers him.



(🎥: @kai_1031_ YouTube Channel) pic.twitter.com/J844R59nce — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) December 30, 2024

“I want to do it as soon as possible,” Kai Asakura explained. “I think I can do it in late May. I’m looking forward to the next match. The next match is really important. I don’t know what will happen to my opponent. But I don’t have the right to choose. I have to beat the opponent I want to beat.”

First fighting with Angolan-born contender, Kape under the banner of Rizin FF back in 2019, Asakura was stopped with a second round TKO defeat in their bantamweight title fight.

Himself booked to headline UFC Vegas 103 in March, number six ranked contender, Kape will take on former title challenger, Brandon Royval in a potential title eliminator.