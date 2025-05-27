Watch: Street Fight Girl Picks Opponent Apart with Stick and Move Before Brutal Knockout

Never underestimate the power of a good jab during a street fight.

While most streetfighting videos on social media feature two or more people essentially seizing all over one another before walking away, we occasionally come across a clip where one participant is afforded the opportunity to show off their training to an unsuspecting wannabe tough guy. Or in this case, tough girl.

In a video shared by former Bellator MMA standout Jornel Lugo on Instagram, two women get into a roadside scrap, and it immediately becomes clear that one of them knows how to handle themself in a scrap.

You can probably guess what happens next, but check it out for yourself below:

Lugo Breaks Down Slick footwork in street fight clip

“Right off the bat, the brunette catches blondie with a nice jab, and if you watch close, you’ll see how the blonde tries to grab the brunette, but it doesn’t work because the brunette hits a nice pivot,” Lugo explains in the clip. “And now it’s going to happen again. Boom. Stiff jab followed by the smooth back out footwork. But once again, did you notice after the jab, the blonde tried to grab her and it didn’t work. The key is the brunette is not stationary. She uses basic jabs and movement. This basic pivot makes the blonde tweak out so the brunette decides it’s time to finish the fight. She uses a couple of stiff jabs to aggrevate the blonde. The blonde runs up, but this time it’s different. The brunette’s gonna plant her feet and let her hands go.”

Lugo has amassed quite the following on social media, using streetfighting clips to break down what to do and not do should you find yourself in an unexpected skirmish.