Watch: Fight Erupts at Thai Cannabis Shop After American Tourist Smashes Window

An American tourist was detained by bystanders and handed over to police after allegedly throwing a stone at the window of a cannabis shop in Pattaya, Thailand, on the night of May 27.

Pattaya Locals Restrain Drunk American Tourist After Cannabis Shop Window Smashed in Vape Row

Police responded to a report of property damage and a brawl at the SWEET69 cannabis shop on Soi Honey around 11:36 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a group of Thai locals confronting the tourist, who had sustained injuries to his face and lips during the incident. Both the tourist and several locals were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

According to witness accounts, the tourist entered the shop seeking to purchase a vape. Staff informed him that vapes are illegal in Thailand and not available for sale. The tourist reportedly became agitated and began causing a disturbance inside the shop, despite efforts by a companion to calm him. He then exited the premises, picked up a stone, and threw it at the shop’s glass window, shattering it. Bystanders, angered by the act, physically confronted and restrained the tourist before notifying authorities.

Police collected evidence at the scene, including video footage recorded by locals that captured the moment the stone was thrown. The shop owner clarified that those who confronted the tourist were not affiliated with the business. The American tourist, whose name has not been released, claims he was assaulted by bystanders during his detention and has indicated plans to press counter legal charges. Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and that further evidence will be gathered to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

The case remains under review as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.