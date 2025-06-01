Watch: Fight Erupts at Thai Cannabis Shop After American Tourist Smashes Window

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch: Fight Erupts at Pattaya Cannabis Shop After American Tourist Smashes Window

An American tourist was detained by bystanders and handed over to police after allegedly throwing a stone at the window of a cannabis shop in Pattaya, Thailand, on the night of May 27.

Pattaya Locals Restrain Drunk American Tourist After Cannabis Shop Window Smashed in Vape Row

Police responded to a report of property damage and a brawl at the SWEET69 cannabis shop on Soi Honey around 11:36 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a group of Thai locals confronting the tourist, who had sustained injuries to his face and lips during the incident. Both the tourist and several locals were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

READ MORE:  Watch: UFC Icon Don Frye Relives the Day He Fought a 500lb Sumo Legend “What Was I Thinking?”

According to witness accounts, the tourist entered the shop seeking to purchase a vape. Staff informed him that vapes are illegal in Thailand and not available for sale. The tourist reportedly became agitated and began causing a disturbance inside the shop, despite efforts by a companion to calm him. He then exited the premises, picked up a stone, and threw it at the shop’s glass window, shattering it. Bystanders, angered by the act, physically confronted and restrained the tourist before notifying authorities.

@mustsharenews

The tourist lost his temper after staff explained that e-cigarettes are banned in Thailand.#mustsharenews #tiktoksg #fypsg

♬ original sound – MustShareNews – MustShareNews

Police collected evidence at the scene, including video footage recorded by locals that captured the moment the stone was thrown. The shop owner clarified that those who confronted the tourist were not affiliated with the business. The American tourist, whose name has not been released, claims he was assaulted by bystanders during his detention and has indicated plans to press counter legal charges. Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and that further evidence will be gathered to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

READ MORE:  Watch: Dan Hooker reveals underground backyard fight club - 30 Fights in One Hour

The case remains under review as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Watch Fight Erupts at Pattaya Cannabis Shop After American Tourist Smashes Window
Pattaya Thailand
READ MORE:  Watch: UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Accidentally Slams Nina Marie Daniele On Her Face - Making her a Meme

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts