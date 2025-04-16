Watch – Drunken Tourist in Thailand Gets Beaten Down After Harrassing Women in Local Bar

A tourist who thought he was tough sh*t got served a slab of instant karma after challenging a bouncer at a bar in Thailand.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the inebriated individual had allegedly been causing trouble on the notorious strip of sex bars in Pattaya during Thai New Year’s celebrations. At one point, it’s said that he harassed a female staff member and poured beer over a bouncer’s head, per local media.

Once he was removed from the bar, the tourist took off his shirt and taunted the bouncer, which drew a crowd of onlookers. He repeatedly squared up to the bouncer as the gathering crowd jeered and booed the foreigner.

Before long, the bouncer accepted the challenge and approached the man, delivering a single blow that knocked the tourist on his ass. The bouncer then delivered a kick while the man was down.

Unfortunately for the tourist, the onslaught was far from over.

Other bouncers and several women who appeared to work at the bar also joined in on the attack, landing blows on the man before the fracas came to an abrupt end, leaving the man humiliated and forced to walk back to his hotel, battered and bruised.

Another 'Quality Tourist' in Pattaya Thailand 👊 Smacks Bargirl, Tries to Flex on a Thai Homie – Gets Humbled QUICK! 😤 pic.twitter.com/9MfSmSHFvU — Fight Haven (@FightHaven__) April 15, 2025

“The guy had been annoying one of the girls in the bar,” onlooker Nick Rizal said in a statement. “Then he was just being annoying and causing trouble with his arrogance. The security guards were quite restrained and encouraged him to leave. But it’s a bad idea to challenge one to a fight. “For the Thai guy, it then became a matter of protecting his own honor rather than work. I have to say, the tourist had it coming, and he had exactly what he deserved.”

Bouncers in Thailand tried to resolve things quietly before being provoked

The bouncers involved issued a public apology, but remained adamant that they were provoked by the man after repeated attempts to resolve the situation quietly.

“We initially tried to escort him out of the premises,’ one of the guards told Thai media. “The manager even attempted to calm him down, but he refused to listen and continued to provoke other tourists.”

It’s certainly not the first time a tourist finds themselves on the wrong side of a scrap they instigated in Thailand. Earlier this year, we reported on a professional fighter who ended up taking down four Indian tourists over a parking dispute.