Watch: Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega in a Pivotal Featherweight Matchup ahead of UFC 314

Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega faced off in a pivotal featherweight bout at UFC 306, held at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The fight, originally scheduled for UFC 303, was delayed due to Ortega’s withdrawal but delivered on its promise when the two finally met in September 2024. Lopes dominated the matchup, showcasing superior grappling and striking skills that earned him a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30–26 and 30–27 from the judges.

Watch: Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega

The Diego Lopes vs Brian Ortega fight marked a turning point for both fighters. For Brian Ortega, it was likely his last appearance in the featherweight division before moving up to lightweight. Despite his hopes of halting Lopes’ momentum, Ortega struggled against the surging Brazilian, who dropped him early in the first round and controlled the action throughout. Ortega’s jab showed flashes of brilliance, but Lopes’ aggressive approach and ability to capitalize on key moments secured the win.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Brian Ortega of the United States punches Diego Lopes of Brazil during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For Diego Lopes, this victory solidified his status as a top contender in the division. It was his fifth consecutive win since joining the UFC, further establishing him as a rising star. The Brazilian’s performance against Ortega demonstrated his ability to compete against elite opponents and set him on a path toward championship contention.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Diego Lopes of Brazil and Brian Ortega touch glove in a featherweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This fight also had broader implications for the featherweight division. Shortly after Lopes’ victory, Ilia Topuria defended his title against Max Holloway but subsequently vacated the belt to move up to lightweight. This opened the door for Lopes to challenge former champion Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314.

UFC 314 promises to be a defining moment for Diego Lopes as he steps into the spotlight against one of the greatest featherweights of all time. His journey from short-notice fights to title contention is incredible, making this fight one of the most anticipated events in recent UFC history.