Watch: Charles Jourdain Finishes Davey Grant with Flying Knee and Guillotine at UFC Vancouver

Charles Jourdain delivered a highlight-reel performance on home soil at UFC Vancouver, stopping Davey Grant via guillotine choke at 3:05 of the first round on October 18, 2025, at Rogers Arena.

The Quebec native entered the bantamweight contest coming off a successful debut at 135 pounds, where he submitted Victor Henry in November 2024. Jourdain had moved down from featherweight after consecutive losses earlier in 2024, seeking better results in a division where his frame fits more naturally. The decision has paid dividends, as the 29-year-old has now secured back-to-back first-round guillotine finishes in his new weight class.

Grant, a 39-year-old veteran from England, carried a two-fight winning streak into the bout after earning unanimous decision victories over Ramon Taveras in December 2024 and Da’Mon Blackshear in July 2025. The experienced bantamweight had proven difficult to finish throughout his career, making Jourdain’s stoppage all the more significant.

The Finish

The fight began with Grant immediately establishing cage control and chopping at Jourdain’s legs with low kicks while the Canadian circled on the outside, firing kicks from his southpaw stance. Midway through the opening round, Jourdain exploded with a perfectly timed jumping knee that caught Grant flush on the face, dropping him instantly.

Jourdain followed Grant to the canvas and unloaded ground strikes before transitioning to a guillotine choke as the Englishman attempted to recover. The Canadian locked in what he called a “power guillotine,” a variation that does not trap the opponent’s arm and focuses on cranking the neck rather than cutting off blood circulation. With the submission secured, Jourdain began celebrating even before Grant tapped out moments later.​

The finish marked Jourdain’s fourth career UFC guillotine victory and his second consecutive submission win by that method. The jumping knee was a technique Jourdain had visualized all week during his preparation. He explained that Grant’s tendency to throw looping shots left him open to linear attacks, making the flying knee an ideal counter.​

Post-Fight Reaction

Following the victory, Jourdain addressed the Rogers Arena crowd of 17,671, expressing his gratitude for competing in Canada and calling out Marcus McGhee as his next opponent. McGhee, ranked 14th in the bantamweight division, recently fought Peter Yan in a competitive bout. Jourdain stated he prefers fighting dangerous opponents that others avoid, acknowledging that this approach explains his 8-7 UFC record at the time.​

The finish earned Jourdain a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, his fourth such award in the promotion. UFC executive Hunter Campbell personally moved the bout from the preliminary card to the main card, recognizing the fan appeal of having Jourdain compete in front of a Canadian audience.​

Jourdain improved his professional record to 17-8-1, with his bantamweight record now standing at 2-0 since dropping from featherweight. The Beloeil native has expressed confidence in his guillotine game, claiming he possesses the best guillotine choke in the UFC. His recent performances have supported that assertion, as he has seamlessly adapted to the lighter division while maintaining his explosive style.​

Career Context

Grant fell to 17-8 with the loss, marking his first defeat since a split decision to Daniel Marcos in July 2023. The 39-year-old remains a durable veteran in the bantamweight division, though the stoppage represented a rare finish on his record. Grant had never been submitted by guillotine choke in his professional career prior to this bout.

The event drew an announced attendance of 17,671 fans and generated a gate of $2,702,134, ranking it among the most successful UFC Fight Nights of 2025. The main event saw Brendan Allen defeat Reinier de Ridder by TKO due to corner stoppage after four rounds. Canadian fighters performed well throughout the card, with four of the five Canadian competitors on the main card earning victories.

Jourdain’s performance has positioned him for a potential step up in competition within the bantamweight rankings. His combination of finishing ability, crowd appeal, and willingness to face dangerous opponents makes him an intriguing prospect in a competitive division. Whether the UFC books him against McGhee or another ranked opponent, Jourdain has made clear that he has found his home at 135 pounds.​​