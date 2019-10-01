Warrant Issued For Anthony Johnson After Missed Court Date

Spread the word!













A warrant was issued for former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson by the Palm Beach County on September 27.

Bloody Elbow obtained a court document revealing the warrant was issued after Johnson failed to make a court date stemming from a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from earlier this year. Johnson had accepted a plea deal for the charge, which included a court-mandated anger management program that he completed days before the warrant was issued.

The incident in which Johnson was charged occurred in Boca Raton, Florida back on May 6. Johnson was brought in by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after they received a 911 call from “Rumble’s” girlfriend. The caller was quoted as claiming she and Johnson were arguing when he picked her up in a “football hold” and carried them into another room.

Johnson admitted to lifting the woman up against her will, to which the arresting officer stated such an action is in violation of Florida’s domestic battery laws. The former light heavyweight title challenger landed a plea deal on August 23 which included an ordered 12-hour anger management program. Johnson was also ordered to comply with substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment, as well as pay the cost of prosecution and have no contact with the victim.

A warrant was also issued on August 28 when Johnson failed to comply with “special court ordered conditions.” Johnson also tested positive for marijuana in early August and failed to provide proof of a medical marijuana card. The warrant was later recalled. Aside from his legal troubles, Johnson is expected to make a return to the UFC at heavyweight in 2020.

