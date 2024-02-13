Wanderlei Silva accepts Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s boxing callout: ‘Your time is coming’

Wanderlei Silva is ready to run it back with ‘Rampage’ Jackson for a fifth and final time.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Rampage’ expressed an interest in rematching both Rashad Evans and ‘The Axe Murderer’ inside the squared circle after he makes his professional boxing debut against former WBO heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs on June 1 in Qatar.

Rampage Jackson says after Shannon Briggs he wants to box Rashad Evans and Wanderlei Silva.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/uX6UNYRGL7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 5, 2024

“I couldn’t wake up to better news,” Silva said via a video posted by Brazilian journalist Ana Hissa. “My archenemy Quinton Jackson will make his boxing debut and already said he has the intention to do the fifth fight with Wanderlei Silva. I think that’s more than fair because I’ve knocked him out twice, and he beat me twice as well. So we’ll have the fifth fight, in boxing.”

The History of ‘Rampage’ vs. Wanderlei

‘Rampage’ and Silva have faced each other four times across three different promotions dating back to 2003. The first two meetings came under the PRIDE FC banner where Silva scored back-to-back wins over Jackson by way of knockout. Fast forward four years, they would meet for the third time inside the Octagon at UFC 94 in December 2008. This time, ‘Rampage’ would come out on top with a brutal first-round KO of ‘The Axe Murderer.’

Jackson evened the series at 2-2 with another knockout, this time inside the Bellator cage 15 years removed from their inaugural meeting in Tokyo.