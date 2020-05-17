Walt Harris Releases Statement After Loss To Alistair Overeem

Spread the word!













Heavyweight contender Walt Harris has spoken out on social media for the first time since suffering a second round TKO loss against Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 8.

‘The Big Ticket’ fought in the main event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. It was his first fight back since the tragic passing of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard late last year. In the build-up, Harris was very vocal about fighting for his daughter and he was determined to make her proud.

In the fight, he definitely did that by starting fast against the former UFC title challenger. Harris caught Overeem early with a beautiful combination that dropped him. The 36-year-old swarmed for the finish and was unleashing hellacious blows on his Dutch opponent but the referee refused to step in.

Things went south in round two after Overeem landed a head kick that dropped Harris who surrendered his back. The 40-year-old then spent the rest the round dishing out nasty ground and pound, forcing Dan Miragliotta to wave off the fight.

In his post-fight interview a clearly emotional Harris thanked the UFC for helping him through his darkest days and apologized to his fans for not getting the win, he said.

“First, I just want to say thank you to the UFC … they’ve been amazing through this whole process. My wife and I have been so grateful, we owe you guys everything,”

“I’m sorry I didn’t get the W [win] for you tonight. You’ve been there for my family and I through everything.”

“To the fans, I know y’all couldn’t be in here but you’re at home, watching, I’m sorry,” Harris said. “I’ll be back better, I promise you. You ain’t seen the last of [me]. I’m going to go home, recover, and heal emotionally and physically.”

After the fight Harris took to social media to react to his loss, thanks Overeem for a good fight and make a promise to his late daughter, he said.

“First let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon we me tonight… You’re a class act brother and a legend! Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better! Thank to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl… daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah”

Who do you think Walt Harris should fight next?