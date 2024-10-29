Volkanovski Responds to Conor McGregor vs. Ilia Topuria Drama: ‘That’s Not Happening’

ByCraig Pekios
Alexander Volkanovski is not concerned by Conor McGregor’s recent online rivalry with reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Even before his incredible third-round KO against Max Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Topuria and the Irishman had been trading barbs on social media and in recent interviews, setting the groundwork for a potential clash inside the Octagon someday.

Volkanovski, who was revealed to be the next man in line for Topuria following Saturday’s pay-per-view in the UAE, addressed the recent drama between McGregor and Topuria and whether or not he was concerned with the former champ-champ trying to steal his spotlight.

“Nah, I mean if he [Topuria] wanted it… But he’s [McGregor] not getting down to featherweight [and] by the time that happens that will be two years… So it ain’t gonna happen,” Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t know what he meant by “call me.” Whether they do that in a different division… We all know that’s not happening anytime soon anywhere.”

Topuria captured the title last February via a second-round knockout of Volkavnovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim. Since then, ‘The Great’ has taken some much-needed time away from the Octagon but looks primed to return in 2025 and run it back with ‘El Matador’ in hopes of reclaiming the crown he carried for more than four years.

Conor McGregor’s ‘Call me’ post has everyone scratching their heads

Immediately after Ilia Topuria became the first fighter to ever knock out Max Holloway in MMA, McGregor curiously posted a message on social media stating, “Call me.”

Initially, everyone believed that it was the Irish megastar once again feigning interest in a fight with Topuria.

However, McGregor may have been targeting Holloway for a potential BMF title tilt. Blessed’ is still the holder of the bragging rights belt even after his brutal loss at UFC 308 over the weekend. Given their built-in history, McGregor vs. Holloway could be a perfect return match for McGregor now that Michael Chandler has opted to move on.

