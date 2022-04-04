Two MMA fighters that resembled Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky were supposed to square off against each other, but has since been cancelled due to the outcry from fans.

The two doppelgängers were seen facing off against each other and were supposed to go head to head in April in Poland, on a card that featured reality TV stars and social media influencers. The fan outcry reached the leaders of the organization, as they quickly cancelled the fight and said it was all a misunderstanding.

They said that the fight was never supposed to happen and was just a way to bring awareness to the issues going on in the Ukraine. Although, every news outlet is carrying the ongoing diplomatic issues between Russia and the Ukraine. It would be hard pressed to find someone that doesn’t know what is going on in the Ukraine at this moment, and a small MMA organization was only going to bring a small amount of “awareness’ to the issues. At this point it looks like a pr move to save face .

Actor Antoni Krolikowski claimed the “Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky” was all a misunderstanding and apologized for the confusion

“I am sorry that our initiative has caused so much emotion. I would like to take you backstage on our activities, so that you know what motivates us and how we want to help Ukraine. I understand your concern about this issue, but I believe that this initiative will result in a lot of good, and there will be no real fight of doubles! The meeting that was to take place between Umit, was never supposed to have anything to do with a fight” Krolikowski said (Transcribed by Mirror)

What do you make of this? Do you think they had planed to go through with the fight, but backed away due to the outcry?

