Vitor Belfort Willing To Give Wanderlei Silva 'Most Anticipated Rematch'

Vitor Belfort Willing To Give Wanderlei Silva ‘Most Anticipated Rematch’

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Vitor Belfort
Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports
Vitor Belfort is in a giving mood this Christmas.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion made a social media post on Christmas Eve responding to claims that Wanderlei Silva wanted to face him again.

And “The Phenom” is willing to make it happen:

“THE TIME IS TICKING #42 @wandfc — i heard that you are asking to fight me again? I hope this is true. I have a Christmas gift for you. — i am willing to give you the most anticipated #rematch that will ever happen in the #mma combat sports history. Do you accept my GIFT 🎁? If you do, I already suggest the date and the location. What about the end of February, Singapore 🇸🇬 @onechampionship #ONE is one of the most growing sports organization in the world 🌎”

“Merry Christmas @wandfc @yodchatri @onechampjp @onechampionship let’s give to this amazing fans, this fight on the best platform of combat sports.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (@vitorbelfort) on

A post shared by Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (@vitorbelfort) on

Belfort and Silva first faced each other back at UFC Brazil in October 1998 where the former came out on top with a first-round TKO victory.

Of course, Belfort is currently signed to ONE Championship. Silva, meanwhile, recently signed with Bare Knuckle FC. As it stands, it’s hard to see a fight happen between the two, unless either fighter’s contract allows them to fight for other organizations.

It’s also hard to agree with Belfort’s claim that this is the most anticipated rematch in combat sports history.

Regardless, do you want to see this fight happen?

