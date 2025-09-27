Vitor Belfort suffered from TRT ban, says UFC commentator Joe Rogan

UFC legend Vitor Belfort suffered from the banning of testosterone replacement therapy, says commentator Joe Rogan.

Back in the day, Vitor Belfort was an absolute force of nature. He was so good that he even managed to have more than one ‘prime’, although as we now know, a lot of the latter success he had came with the assistance of TRT. After it was banned from usage in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there was a notable drop off in his form.

Despite that, Vitor Belfort is still considered by many to be an icon in the world of mixed martial arts. That may not be the case if you speak to someone like Michael Bisping, but a lot of MMA fans still have a lot of time for Vitor and the things he was able to accomplish in the cage.

During a recent podcast with Mark Kerr, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the career of Vitor Belfort and his TRT use.

Joe Rogan’s view on Vitor Belfort

“He’s an interesting case study,” Rogan said about Belfort.

“First of all, a pioneer, right? First fought in the UFC at 19 years old, went through and won the tournament at 19, which is bananas.

“And then we got to see him get off the sauce, and his body kind of faded out. And then they brought back testosterone replacement. When testosterone replacement came in, all of a sudden, it was TRT Vitor and he was the scariest mothef—er for like five fights, or whatever it was, before they killed the TRT exemption.

“Then it all went away for him. Like, that should be a commercial for testosterone replacement.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that Belfort creates some real conversations in the sport.