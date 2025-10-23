Virna Jandiroba: We’re Entering a Brazilian Takeover Era in the UFC

UFC contender Virna Jandiroba believes that a new Brazilian takeover could be about to happen in the promotion – and she wants to be part of it.

On Saturday night, Virna Jandiroba will attempt to become the latest fighter from Brazil to capture UFC gold when she battles Mackenzie Dern for the strawweight championship. The two will face off in the co-main event of UFC 321, which is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Virna Jandiroba’s big opportunity comes hot on the heels of Alex Pereira’s title win and Charles Oliveira’s big finish over Mateusz Gamrot, and it also takes place prior to Alexandre Pantoja defending his UFC flyweight championship for the fifth time at UFC 323.

In a recent interview, Jandiroba made it known that she’s excited for the future, given what Brazilian fighters have been achieving lately in the UFC.

Virna Jandiroba is ready for Brazilian UFC takeover

“I think we are in a great moment as you mentioned, with Poatan, Charles, myself, and Malhadinho. Imagine four champions! And Charles now is without a belt but definitely a champion. Surely, I think Brazil is in a good moment. We are doing very well, our self-esteem is very consistent right now. I think this moment brings good energy, self-esteem, joy.”

“We are living a very special moment for Brazilian MMA. It’s been a while since we’ve had so much happiness coming from MMA and it could be a great moment. Who knows? Maybe we’re close to having multiple champions competing on the same card, maybe that’s what it takes to do a stadium show. But in any case, I think it’s a great moment for the Brazilian fans and fighters because it helps with our self-esteem, which was a little low before.”

Get ready, folks.