Vince McMahon Cited for Reckless Driving After Three-Car Crash

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a three-car accident in Connecticut last week, according to a crash report obtained by TMZ Sports. The incident took place around 9 AM on Thursday as McMahon was driving his 2024 Bentley northbound on Route 15 in Westport.

McMahon’s vehicle collided with the back of a 2023 BMW 430 before hitting a wooden-beam guardrail in the median. Debris from the crash crossed into the opposite lane, where it was struck by a southbound Ford Fusion.

Vince McMahon Car Accident

The force of the collisions led to airbag deployment in both the Bentley and the BMW. All of the drivers involved, including McMahon, were reported to be wearing seatbelts at the time. The crash left all three vehicles disabled and requiring towing from the scene. Officials noted that approximately 30 feet of the median guardrail sustained damage as a result of the accident.

No injuries were reported among any of the parties. After investigating the circumstances of the crash, police issued McMahon a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, both of which contributed to the occurrence of the accident. He has been ordered to appear in court late next month to respond to the charges. Representatives for McMahon have not yet commented on the incident.

Later that same day, McMahon released a statement on the passing of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, calling him “the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME” and acknowledging Hogan’s pivotal role in turning professional wrestling into a global phenomenon.

Vince McMahon is widely recognized for his impact on professional wrestling. Initially working as a commentator and later purchasing the company from his father in 1982, McMahon transformed WWE from a regional business to an international brand. He was responsible for launching major events such as WrestleMania and bringing wrestling to mainstream audiences through innovative promotion and television deals. Although his legacy is marked by controversy, including high-profile scandals and legal challenges.