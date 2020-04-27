VIDEO | ‘We’re Back’ UFC Release New Promo For May 9 Event

Spread the word!













The UFC has released a promo video promoting their upcoming event scheduled to take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 was originally set to go down on April 18. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was going to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at the event. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel issues forced him to withdraw from the fight. Justin Gathje stepped in but card was eventually postponed due after an intervention from the governor of California Gavin Newsom.

Last week a full fight card was announced for the rescheduled event which will now take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 Full Card

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Lightweight Championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozentruik (heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro (heavyweight)

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis (welterweight)

Alexey Oleynik vs Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson (women’s strawweight)

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza (middleweight)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price (welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

Check out the promo video for UFC 249 below…