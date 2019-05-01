Video: Watch Paulie Malignaggi Spit At Conor McGregor Mural

If it wasn’t known already, former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi clearly despises Conor McGregor.

In a recent Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Malignaggi can be seen spitting on a mural of McGregor in Santa Monica, California.

Malignaggi’s rivalry with the Irishman stems from when he was helping him prepare for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017,

McGregor would go on to post photos and videos of their sparring session, which Malignaggi claimed made him look bad and didn’t tell the full story.

The two have since gone back-and-forth leading to rumors of a potential boxing match in the future.

However, the 38-year-old will get the next best thing as he is set to take on McGregor’s friend and teammate Artem Lobov at an upcoming Bare Knuckle FC event on June 22.

The buildup for that fight is already heated up with Malignaggi recently slapping Lobov during a media event.