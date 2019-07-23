Video: Watch Michael Page Shove Richard Kiely in Bellator Dublin Staredown

Spread the word!













Things got fiesty during Michael Page and Richard Kiely’s Bellator Dublin staredown.

The two welterweights will collide on the Dublin main card on September 27. It will notably be Page’s first fight since suffering his first-ever professional defeat to Douglas Lima earlier this year.

Ahead of the fight, the two met for staredowns but Page showed little regard for his Irish opponent, instead, choosing to browse through his phone.

Kiely would decide to have fun with the moment by putting a thumbs up in front of Page’s face before standing in front of him. Page would pat him on his shoulder from behind which Kiely did not like as she swiped his hand away, leading to “MVP” shoving him. Security quickly came in between the two fighters afterwards.

You can watch the video below:

Kiely would take to Twitter shortly afterwards as he stated there would be no security when they step inside the cage:

How brave of MVP to put his hands on the Face of @BellatorMMA with his security on guard. Luckily, they put the little boy in his corner out of harms way. He won’t be so lucky so when he steps into my cage. 🇮🇪@Michaelpage247 #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/eTnzpqWXIo — Richard Kiely (@RichardKielyMMA) July 23, 2019

Bellator Dublin takes place at the 3Arena and will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor. Preceding the event is Bellator 227 which will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Benson Henderson and the debuting Myles Jury.

Are you excited for Page’s return?