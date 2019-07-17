Michael Page Set To Return At Bellator Dublin

Spread the word!













Michael Page’s mixed martial arts (MMA) return is set.

A source has confirmed to LowKickMMA that “Venom” will be taking on Richard Kiely at Bellator Dublin from the 3 Arena in Ireland on September 27. The news was first reported by the Irish Mirror.

Page comes off the first loss of his professional MMA career. After starting off 14-0, he was knocked out by Douglas Lima at Bellator 221 back in May. The knockout came just 35 seconds into the second round of the fight, which was part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.

With the knockout loss, Page was eliminated from the tournament in the semi-finals. Now, he hopes to bounce back against Kiely. Kiely is just four fights into his professional MMA career. He started off with a record of 2-0 before being submitted by Alex Lohore in November of 2017.

Kiely then made his Bellator debut at Bellator 217 in February, defeating Mickael Bucher with a first-round TKO. Now, he hopes to pull off a major upset and hand page the second consecutive loss of his career.

Both Page and Kiely have been engaging in a war-of-words with one another as of late, so expect this one to have a bit of extra motivation behind it for both fighters.

What do you think about Page returning at Bellator Dublin?