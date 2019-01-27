Video: Watch Joe Rogan’s Amazing Reaction To Aaron Pico Getting Knocked Out

The MMA world was stunned when -560 favorite Aaron Pico was knocked out by Henry Corrales (highlights here) in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., January 26, 2019) Bellator 214 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Hyped 22-year-old Pico was riding high due to having won four straight fights by first-round knockout. He came out guns blazing, but ultimately got overaggressive and paid the price. Pico took a huge right hand and appeared to be nearly out on his feet. The punches that followed seemed unnecessary as a result.

And it just over a minute, MMA’s fastest-rising young prospect’s hype train was sent crashing down for the time being. Most MMA fans were shocked at the development, but perhaps none more than UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan held a special edition of his Joe Rogan Experience Fight companion where he watched Bellator 214 with Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Callen. The MMA personalities were justifiably touting Pico, yet that tune changed immediately.

The entire crew had quite the reaction, with Rogan leading the pack by going absolutely nuts. Watch it here around the 1:44 mark of the video: