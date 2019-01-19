Video: Watch Henry Cejudo & TJ Dillashaw’s Final Staredown

The time is nearly here and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will battle TJ Dillashaw in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The lead-up to the champ vs. champ superfight has been full of personal barbs from both sides. Dillashaw claimed Cejudo ‘wasn’t a dangerous fighter’ while the flyweight king repeatedly blasted for his supposedly rough weight cut down to 125 pounds.

But ‘The Viper’ made weight without issue at today’s early weigh-ins and the fight is set. All that was left was for the bitter enemies to square off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. They did, and an intense staredown resulted. Watch it here: