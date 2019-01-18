UFC on ESPN+ 1 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.



Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw in a UFC flyweight title bout will serve as the main event. Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder in a heavyweight bout will co-headline this show.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout, Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz in a flyweight contest, Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich in a women’s flyweight bout, and Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson in light heavyweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN+ 1 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Henry Cejudo () vs. T.J. Dillashaw (124.6) – for flyweight title

Allen Crowder (252.6) vs. Greg Hardy (264)

Gregor Gillespie (155.2) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.4)

Joseph Benavidez (124.4) vs. Dustin Ortiz ()

Rachael Ostovich () vs. Paige VanZant ()

Karl Roberson (203.8) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone () vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.4)

Joanne Calderwood (125.8) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.2)

Alonzo Menifield (204.6) vs. Vinicius Moreira (205.6)

Mario Bautista (135.2) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:30 p.m. ET)

Dennis Bermudez () vs. Te Edwards ()

Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Geoff Neal (170.4)

Chance Rencountre (170.4) vs. Kyle Stewart ()