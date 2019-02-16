Video: Watch Francis Ngannou & Cain Velasquez’ Final UFC Phoenix Staredown

The time is here and tomorrow night’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, is nearly here. All that’s left is to check out Francis Ngannou & Cain Velasquez’ final UFC Phoenix staredown.

Ngannou and Velasquez will headline the event with a pivotal heavyweight clash. ‘The Predator’ will look to continue rebounding after an up-and-down 2018. Former champion Velasquez is looking to regain the status that had in the discussion for the greatest of all-time. It’s an absolutely huge, pivotal main event showcasing the UFC’s debut on big ESPN as a result.

The fighters weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins then finalized the pre-fight buildup with the ceremonial weigh-ins. Headliners Ngannou and Velasquez met in an intense but respectful faceoff. Watch it here: