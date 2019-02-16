UFC on ESPN 1 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The time is nearly here. are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 event.

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split-broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.



Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the UFC on ESPN 1 ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 6pm/3pm ET/PT today: