Video: Watch Donald Cerrone & Al Iaquinta’s Only UFC Ottawa Staredown

Top-ranked UFC lightweights Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta will battle for high stakes in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The winner of the bout will find themselves in envious position near the top of the stacked UFC lightweight division. A title shot may not go to the victor, but that man will be in prime bargaining position with another win.

Overall, the build-up to the UFC Ottawa main event has been met with relatively little fanfare. That does not change the fact that it absolutely a pivotal bout, however.

The fighters weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins. There, ‘Cowboy’ and Iaquinta met face-to-face for their first and only UFC Ottawa staredown. Watch it courtesy of The MacLife right here: