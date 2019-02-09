Video: Watch Anderson Silva & Israel Adesanya’s UFC 234 Staredown

The wait is nearly over and tomorrow’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, is nearly here.

The pay-per-view card showcases a middleweight title bout between hometown champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. But the most attention on the card is focused on the co-main event. There, legendary former champion Anderson Silva will meet rising star Israel Adesanya.

It is, therefore, a potential (if not likely) middleweight changing of the guard between two fighters at opposite ends of their careers.

The stakes will be high with an official title shot on the line as a result. ‘The Spider’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’ squared off in their final faceoff before the event at tonight’s UFC 234 weigh-ins. Watch it play out here: