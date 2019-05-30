Video: UFC Stockholm Stars Get Physical During Staredown

Two UFC featherweight stars who are slated to fight at the UFC Stockholm card this weekend had an interesting staredown. Those competitors being Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold, who will compete on the preliminary portion of the card.
Media for the event is now in full swing, as it all goes down on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. As seen in the video below, the two fighters got into a shoving contest and had to be broken up.
Amirkhani enters this fight with a pro-MMA record of 14-3 and is on a one-fight win streak. In his latest fight, faced Jason Knight at UFC Fight Night 130. Amirkhani won the back-and-forth bout by split decision despite being knocked down twice.
On the flip side, Fishgold comes into this fight off a rear-naked choke win over Daniel Teymur back in February. Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show in an important fight for the division. Here’s the updated card:
UFC Stockholm Card
Main Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
- Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa
- Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
- Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
- Featherweight bout: Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur
Preliminary Card (10 AM ET, ESPN2)
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko
- Lightweight bout: Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
- Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos
- Women’s featherweight bout: Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana
- Light heavyweight bout: Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark
- Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo