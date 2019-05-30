Video: UFC Stockholm Stars Get Physical During Staredown

Spread the word!













Two UFC featherweight stars who are slated to fight at the UFC Stockholm card this weekend had an interesting staredown. Those competitors being Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold, who will compete on the preliminary portion of the card.

Media for the event is now in full swing, as it all goes down on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. As seen in the video below, the two fighters got into a shoving contest and had to be broken up.

VIDEO: Things escalate quickly between Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold at #ufcstockholm media day. pic.twitter.com/AfXWCelpcu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 30, 2019

Amirkhani enters this fight with a pro-MMA record of 14-3 and is on a one-fight win streak. In his latest fight, faced Jason Knight at UFC Fight Night 130. Amirkhani won the back-and-forth bout by split decision despite being knocked down twice.

On the flip side, Fishgold comes into this fight off a rear-naked choke win over Daniel Teymur back in February. Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show in an important fight for the division. Here’s the updated card:

UFC Stockholm Card

Main Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Featherweight bout: Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur

Preliminary Card (10 AM ET, ESPN2)