Fighters took the stage as part of UFC Stockholm Media Day that is in the books as the promotion prepares for their next show.

The media for this event is now in full swing as it goes down on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show in an important fight in the division. A win in this bout would boost these fighters up the rankings and one step closer to the redemption of their losses to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir also in a light heavyweight bout will co-headline. The main card will air on ESPN+ 1 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 10 AM ET. Check out the video here, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

UFC Stockholm Media Day Staredowns Video

Main Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Featherweight bout: Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur

Preliminary Card (10 AM ET, ESPN2)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Lightweight bout: Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg

Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos

Women’s featherweight bout: Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana

Light heavyweight bout: Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark

Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo

