Fighters took the stage as part of UFC Stockholm Media Day that is in the books as the promotion prepares for their next show.
The media for this event is now in full swing as it goes down on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show in an important fight in the division. A win in this bout would boost these fighters up the rankings and one step closer to the redemption of their losses to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir also in a light heavyweight bout will co-headline. The main card will air on ESPN+ 1 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 10 AM ET. Check out the video here, courtesy of MMA Fighting:
UFC Stockholm Media Day Staredowns Video
Main Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)
Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa
Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
Featherweight bout: Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur
Preliminary Card (10 AM ET, ESPN2)
Women’s bantamweight bout: Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Lightweight bout: Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos
Women’s featherweight bout: Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana
Light heavyweight bout: Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark
Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo