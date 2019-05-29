Alexander Gustafsson Feels ‘Super Calm’ Heading Into Anthony Smith Fight

Spread the word!













For once in his last couple of fights, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson feels calm.

“The Mauler” will collide with Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Stockholm this Saturday at the Ericsson Globe.

Both fighters are coming off title fight losses to Jon Jones, but it is Gustafsson who will likely need to do a lot more to get another shot, given his two losses to the champion.

Knowing that a title shot is far away has actually had a calming effect on the Swede, who feels back to his old self.

“When I started this career, I just came in like a wrecking machine,” Gustafsson told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t care about anything else. I didn’t care about the title. I didn’t care about whoever was in front of me. I didn’t care about where I was fighting, how many fights I had a year. I just went all in, and that’s what I’m getting back to, starting with Anthony Smith at the Globe.”

Gustafsson Plans On Putting A Beating

Despite an uncertain future when it comes to a title shot, Gustafsson is not bothered. He simply wants to stack up the wins, become even better and then see what’s in store for him.

The first step comes on Saturday where he plans on delivering a beating on Smith.

“I feel super calm,” Gustafsson added. “I’ve got a great flow going now in my training. My conditioning is on top. I’m just feeling so relaxed. I’m ready for it. This is my reward. I don’t care about anything else. It’s just to be able to be in the Octagon, fighting the guy in front of me, that is a reward for me – and just having fun doing it with a smile on my face.

“I’m just going to make sure I win every (expletive) round there is, just put a beating on him.”