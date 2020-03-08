VIDEO: UFC Release Epic Promo Ahead Of Khabib vs. Ferguson

Spread the word!













The UFC have released an epic promotional video hyping up the upcoming lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

At yesterday’s press conference we saw the champion and former interim title holder trade insults for 30 minutes. After that thye squared off and Nurmagomedov seemed to lose his cool by kicking away his opponents’ belt.

One day later and the UFC hype machine has gone into overdrive as they have released a promotional video which is as expected sensational.

Simply titled, UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson – The Most Anticipated Fight in UFC History it features both fighters, promoter Dana White and commentators discussing the importance of the upcoming lightweight title fight. You can watch it below.

The title of the video is 100 percent justified due to the long history shared between these two fighters. For anyone who doesn’t know Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have a rivalry dating back to 2015. Four times previously they have been scheduled to fight with the bout falling through for various reasons each time. Hopefully for everyone involved including us fans this fight finally comes off and it’s fifth time lucky.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson the most anticipated fight in UFC history?