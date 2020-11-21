Tyson Fury is one of the best Boxer’s on the planet today, however that hasn’t stopped him from teasing the MMA World by posting a video of him training with UFC gloves on.

You can find the video below:

Nice 6 rounds in my @ufc gloves pic.twitter.com/C9EthI7GX0 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 19, 2020

Fury has talked about UFC a lot in the past and has expressed interest in crossover fights with the UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the number 1 contender Francis Ngannou. “Listen, I’m not afraid of any of them. Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in UFC? Stipe Miocic is it? I’d fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweight champions they’ve got. I ain’t afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. Listen, I’m a boxer, but I am one bad ass mofo.” Fury even trained some MMA last year with UFC Middleweight contender Darren Till last year, in the video below you can see Fury throwing elbows and knees for the first time.

The “Gypsy King” is coming off a 7th round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder where he won the WBC heavyweight title and the vacant The Ring heavyweight title. The 32 year old Englishman is undefeated inside the ring (30-0-1) and has won 21 of those fights via stoppage.

Would you like to see Tyson Fury in the octagon?