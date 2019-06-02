Video: Tenshin Nasukawa Scores Brutal TKO Victory At RIZIN 16

Spread the word!













Tenshin Nasukawa returned to action at RIZIN 16 that saw him score a nasty finish.

This RIZIN Fighting Federation event took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, June 2nd. In the main event, Nasukawa scored a TKO in the second round over Martin Blanco to claim the ISKA featherweight title.

The kickboxing phenom had been booked for a title fight against ISKA featherweight champion Ahmed Ferradji. However, a few weeks ago, the promotion announced that Ferradji had withdrawn from the bout. The ISKA decided to strip him of the title due to Ferradji pulling out “without a valid reason.”

Prior to this fight, he took on Fritz Biagtan in a kickboxing bout at RIZIN 15 on April 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Nasukawa won the fight by third-round TKO in the co-main event.

The young Japanese sensation recently shared the boxing ring with one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Floyd Mayweather. He lost by first-round TKO in December but rebounded with a spectacular knockout win in his return to kickboxing in March.

Tenshin Nasukawa Scores Win

The finish of the fight took place in the second round where Tenshin had picked things up significantly. He landed a thunderous body kick that would drop Blanco. A knee to the body would finish it and mark the latest victory for Tenshin.