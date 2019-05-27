Tenshin Nasukawa Receives New Opponent At RIZIN 16

Tenshin Nasukawa receives a new opponent for his scheduled bout at the upcoming RIZIN 16 event.
The kickboxing phenom had been booked for a title fight against ISKA featherweight champion Ahmed Ferradji. However, on Monday, the promotion announced that Ferradji has withdrawn from the bout.
Tenshin Nasukawa Receives Different Competition
The ISKA decided to strip him of the title due to Ferradji pulling out “without a valid reason.” Now, Nasukawa will take on Martin Blanco instead.
“I am very happy and thankful for fighting in Japan,” Blanco stated in a release. “The fight with Tenshin will be a fight to see who lands the bigger shots. We have a fight plan set for movements and exchanges. We hope for a KO, but will do what it takes to hand the kid his first loss. I look forward in becoming a two-division champion and to take another belt back to my home Argentina.”
This contest is slated to take place at the upcoming RIZIN Fighting Federation event in Kobe, Japan, on June 2. In the main event, Rizin super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki defends her title against Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey. Here’s the updated card:
Fight Card
MMA Fights
Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Kanna Asakura vs. Miyuu Yamamoto
Erson Yamamoto vs. Tim Eschtruth
Roque Martinez vs. Jake Heun
Yusaku Nakamura vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai
Daron Cruickshank vs. Tofiq Musaev
Takaki Soya vs. Namiki Kawahara
Mamoru Uoi vs. Kana Hyatt
Kickboxing Fights
Martin Blanco vs. Tenshin Nasukawa
ITTO vs. Kan Nakamura
Kunitaka vs. Kizaemon Saiga
Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Taiju Shiratori
YUYA vs. Yuki Tanaka
Seiki Ueyama vs. KENGO