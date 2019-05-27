Tenshin Nasukawa Receives New Opponent At RIZIN 16

Spread the word!













Tenshin Nasukawa receives a new opponent for his scheduled bout at the upcoming RIZIN 16 event.

The kickboxing phenom had been booked for a title fight against ISKA featherweight champion Ahmed Ferradji. However, on Monday, the promotion announced that Ferradji has withdrawn from the bout.

Tenshin Nasukawa Receives Different Competition

The ISKA decided to strip him of the title due to Ferradji pulling out “without a valid reason.” Now, Nasukawa will take on Martin Blanco instead.

“I am very happy and thankful for fighting in Japan,” Blanco stated in a release. “The fight with Tenshin will be a fight to see who lands the bigger shots. We have a fight plan set for movements and exchanges. We hope for a KO, but will do what it takes to hand the kid his first loss. I look forward in becoming a two-division champion and to take another belt back to my home Argentina.”

This contest is slated to take place at the upcoming RIZIN Fighting Federation event in Kobe, Japan, on June 2. In the main event, Rizin super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki defends her title against Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey. Here’s the updated card:

Fight Card

MMA Fights

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Kanna Asakura vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Erson Yamamoto vs. Tim Eschtruth

Roque Martinez vs. Jake Heun

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai

Daron Cruickshank vs. Tofiq Musaev

Takaki Soya vs. Namiki Kawahara

Mamoru Uoi vs. Kana Hyatt

Kickboxing Fights

Martin Blanco vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

ITTO vs. Kan Nakamura

Kunitaka vs. Kizaemon Saiga

Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Taiju Shiratori

YUYA vs. Yuki Tanaka

Seiki Ueyama vs. KENGO