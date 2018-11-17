Video: Tenshin Nasukawa Wins Fight By Brutal TKO

Tenshin Nasukawa brutally finishes his latest opponent in a kickboxing bout on Saturday, November 17th while on his way to the biggest fight of his life.

It’s well known that Nasukawa might fight Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. on December 31st at Rizin 14. However, after Mayweather backed out of the fight, he has since said that the fight is on.

But with how much Mayweather likes to talk about fights, who knows if this fight actually takes place. It’s safe to say that this would be Nasukawa biggest fight of his young combat sports career.

Nasukawa took on Taiki Naito in a highly-anticipated rematch at RISE 129. Their first fight went down in the finals of the -55kg BLADE FC JAPAN CUP Tournament. Naito was 18-years-old while Nasukawa was 16-years-old. In this fight, Nasukawa defeated Naito via head kick KO to win the championship.

In their rematch, Nasukawa beat Naito by first round TKO which you can see here:

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Taiki Naito via first round TKO (3 knockdowns) #RISE129 pic.twitter.com/iKCc7W3xNM — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) November 17, 2018

To have a quick breakdown of his career, he’s fresh off a victory over Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. This came by unanimous decision. He’s gone 4-0 in MMA while he holds an undefeated record of 28-0 in kickboxing. It’s impressive, to say the least.

RISE 129 also featured Rodtang vs. Yuuki, Suakim vs. Capllonch, “Black Panther” Beinoa vs. Watabe Daiki. Also, there were fighters such as the likes of HIROYA and Tenshin’s sister; Riri Nasukawa.