Video Surfaces Of Cain Velasquez’s Reaction To Daniel Cormier Finishing Stipe Miocic

Video has surfaced online of the great reaction that Cain Velasquez had to Daniel Cormier making history.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cormier was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion. Cormier released a video of Velasquez’s reaction to his win backstage in the arena as well as wrote the following caption in the text of the video, which you can read here:

“Saturday was a great night, but not just for me at the @americankickboxingacademy we are a family. Here is @officialcainvelasquez , @slikbxr and @iamthebay watching the fight in the locker room. I love my team ! The best gym in the world AKA! Go to @iamthebay YouTube page and see my whole fight week behind the scenes. DC p.s. look at that head movement on VELASQUEZ ( my fuckin guy man) #weareAKA”

It’s been some time now since we last saw the former UFC heavyweight champion face elite fighters in the division as Velasquez was unable to compete in 2017. If you recall, he was supposed to fight fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in December of last year but he had to pull out of the bout due to a lingering injury in his back, which ultimately required surgery.

Despite the bad luck, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the longtime UFC star and it may come sooner rather than expected as a few months ago Velasquez went on record in September that he was targeting a 2018 return to action now that he’s finally healthy enough to once again resume training at San Jose’s American Kickboxing Academy.