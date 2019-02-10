Video: Sam Alvey Goes Off At Marc Goddard Over Early Stoppage

Rising contender Jim Crute picked up his biggest win when he stopped veteran Sam Alvey in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

But it wasn’t without some controversy. The powerful Crute rocked Alvey with a short, quick right in the first round, wobbling ‘Smile’N’ Sam badly. He didn’t finish the job, however, going for the walk-off when Alvey was still in the fight:

Alvey was able to clear the cobwebs somewhat, yet Crute ground him again and began to pour on big ground and pound shots. Alvey was clearly hurt but appeared to still be in the fight. Referee Marc Goddard decided he had seen enough, however, and called off the fight.

Alvey immediately began going off on Goddard, whom he said stopped fights early in the time before UFC 234. Watch him get heated in the cage after the finish:

Let's just say Sam Alvey wasn't happy with that stoppage…#UFC234 pic.twitter.com/oNunJrgsjY — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) February 10, 2019

Alvey was visibly angered when Crute was announced as the winner:

Replays showed Alvey was indeed giving the “thumbs up” to Goddard even though eh was eating big strikes, for whatever that’s worth.

What did you think? Should Alvey have been allowed to continue fighting even though he was hurt?