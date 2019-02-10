UFC 234 Results: Jim Crute Stops Sam Alvey Amid Controversy

Jim Crute and Sam Alvey will kick off the main card tonight (Sat., February 9, 2019) at UFC 234 from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Australia’s own Crute will make the walk to the Octagon for just the second time in his young career on Saturday night. At 22 years old, “The Brute” could have a say in the future light heavyweight title picture.

As for “Smilin” Sam, he is coming off a loss in September but the longtime UFC veteran didn’t fly halfway around the world for nothing. The 32-year-old Wisconsin native will look to play spoiler in front of a partisan sold out crown.

Round One

The fighter’s touch gloves. Crute throws a front kick to start and follows it with a low kick. He backs Alvey up with forward pressure. Alvey circles out and throws a lead jab. Not much action thus far as Crute misses a head kick. Crute throws a straight right hand that just misses. Crute rushes forward and eats a right hand. Crute throws a right high kick that hurts Alvey. The American falls. Crute backs off but the fight is not over. Crute rushes Alvey as he is back up to his feet. Crute drops Alvey again and follows with a barrage of punches. The fight is over now.

Jim Crute defeats Sam Alvey via TKO at 3:49 of round one